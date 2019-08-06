SOCAR AQS launches drilling of new well at Azerbaijani field

SOCAR AQS, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR, began drilling operations at the well No. 65 with an actual depth of 850 meters at the West Absheron field, Trend reports referring to the company.

The client is Azneft Production Association, which is engaged in the development of oil and gas deposits onshore and offshore.

SOCAR AQS was established in 2007 by SOCAR and Absheron Drilling as a joint venture providing integrated drilling and well services.

The company has been a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) since 2009.

The shareholders of the enterprise are SOCAR, Nobel Oil Services and Absheron Drilling Company.

