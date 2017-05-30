SOCAR builds new platform in offshore field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has completed the construction of a new stationary offshore platform #54 at the Western Absheron offshore field, SOCAR said

According to the message, the platform is designed for drilling 10 production wells.

It is planned to extract 10-20 tons of oil from those wells daily, the message said, Trend reports.

"The platform, consisting of production and residential blocks, has been installed on nine supporting blocks at a depth of 13.5 meters,” the message said. “There are four landing and seven berthing sites, nine intermediate sections, two pedestrian bridges on it.”

“There are also nine tanks of different volume for the collection of waste water, four drilling masts, two pipe-collecting sites and other necessary equipment,” the message said. “The facility has been equipped with a fire-fighting system."

The total area of the offshore platform will reach 3,480 square meters and its total weight – 2,110 tons.

The Western Absheron field is owned by SOCAR’s Absheronneft Oil & Gas Extraction Department. SOCAR-AQS carries out the drilling operations at the field.

SOCAR produced 2.46 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields in January-April 2017 as compared to 2.52 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerkimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

