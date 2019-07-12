SOCAR, China’s Silk Road Fund discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with a delegation led by Chairman of Board of Supervisors of China’s Sil

Rovnag Abdullayev hailed the huge investment opportunities of the Silk Road Fund of China, stressing that it can contribute to the global development. He highlighted the infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan and spoke about the prospects of cooperation with China in future energy projects.

Chairman of Board of Supervisors of China’s Silk Road Fund Yang Zejun expressed their interest in investing in various areas. Noting that the Silk Road Fund has been actively involved in financing of various infrastructure projects, Yang Zejun also affirmed the Fund’s keenness to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

