SOCAR evacuates oil workers amid severe weather warning

Wind gusts will reach 35-40 m/s in Baku tonight.

In this connection, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has evacuated 1,000 workers from platforms, Deputy Chief of Public Relations and Events Department of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Report.

Due to expected adverse weather conditions and strong wind, the work in platforms and piers has been suspended, Ahmadov said.

"All security measures have been taken. As soon as the weather normalizes, the employees will return to work," he said.

News.Az

