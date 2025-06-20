Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR explores geological projects in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak block

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
SOCAR explores geological projects in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak block
SOCAR

SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s energy giant, is currently exploring the possibilities of conducting joint geological exploration in the Karakalpak investment block of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Friday.

Minister Jabbarov made the remarks at the 3rd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interregional forum held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“One of the promising areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is the energy sector,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      