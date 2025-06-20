SOCAR explores geological projects in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak block

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s energy giant, is currently exploring the possibilities of conducting joint geological exploration in the Karakalpak investment block of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Friday.

Minister Jabbarov made the remarks at the 3rd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interregional forum held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“One of the promising areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is the energy sector,” he added.

News.Az