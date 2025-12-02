SOCAR Fiber secures $10M to modernize Türkiye network

According to the statement, the expansion will be financed through a $10 million loan from the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB), News.Az reports.

The loan, with a four-year term, is part of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) TSKB – Sustainable Energy and Infrastructure, Phase 3 project.

SOCAR Türkiye stated that this financing will allow SOCAR Fiber to make its fiber-optic network, spanning Türkiye from east to west, more resilient and aligned with modern technologies.

“The renewal of energy infrastructure is aimed at increasing service continuity, improving the quality of communication services offered to local and international operators, and strengthening Türkiye’s digital backbone network,” the statement said.

Established in 2013 to meet growing demand for IP traffic and high-speed internet, SOCAR Fiber operates in 20 cities and 67 districts, with 1,850 km of fiber-optic lines connecting Türkiye from east to west.