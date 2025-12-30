SOCAR Green partners with Milla Dairy on rooftop solar project

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Green LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has signed an implementation agreement with Milla Dairy LLC for a rooftop solar power plant project, according to SOCAR Green.

The project will contribute to expanding the use of renewable energy sources, partially meeting Milla Dairy's energy needs with green energy, and reducing carbon emissions, News.Az reports, citing local media.

SOCAR Green was established in December 2023 to support SOCAR's decarbonization goals and implement green energy and low-carbon projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

News.Az