SOCAR inks deal for building bitumen plant at Baku refinery

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR signed a contract with Azfen JV for construction of a new bitumen plant at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, SOCAR said

The signing ceremony was attended by SOCAR Vice President for Strategic Development Tofig Gahramanov, Vice President for Refining David Mammadov, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery Elman Ismayilov and Azfen General Manager Hamid Hasanov, Trend reoorts.

Gahramanov noted that the new bitumen plant, the foundation of which was laid in September 2016 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is being built as part of modernization and reconstruction of the Baku Oil Refinery.

Hasanov, in turn, expressed confidence that the construction work will be carried out in accordance with international standards and will be completed on time.

The capacity of the new bitumen plant will be 400,000 tons of bitumen per year. The plant will produce high-quality road bitumen 40/60.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2018.

