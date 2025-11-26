SOCAR, ITOCHU explore energy cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met on Tuesday with Tetsuya Yamada, Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation and Chairman of the Japan–Azerbaijan Economic Committee, to discuss ways to further develop bilateral cooperation.

Both sides praised the successful growth of mutually beneficial ties between Azerbaijan and Japan, noting that ongoing productive dialogue continues to strengthen this partnership, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

They also highlighted the 12th Joint Meeting of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan, held in Tokyo this September.

The meeting reviewed joint SOCAR–ITOCHU projects and explored new opportunities for collaboration in the energy sector.

Discussions also addressed the use of advanced technologies in oil and gas production, developments in energy and transport infrastructure, and other issues of shared interest.

News.Az