SOCAR, Japanese company discuss digitalization, decarbonization

An executive workshop was organized as part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan’s Republic (SOCAR) and Japan’s Yokogawa Europe B.V.

SOCAR's strategic leaders and top experts joined the workshop, News.Az reports.

The workshop covered a broad range of topics, including downstream value chain optimization, modernization and expansion projects, energy efficiency, digitalization, and decarbonization.

