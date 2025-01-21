SOCAR, Nakkaş Holding ink long-term co-op protocol

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Türkiye Enerji, the Turkish subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and Nakkaş Holding signed a long-term cooperation protocol, News.az reports.

The document covers the development of logistics for the railway transportation of SOCAR products and the creation of a facility for the trading and storage of aviation fuel at Sabiha Gokcen Airport.The protocol was signed by SOCAR Türkiye Enerji Chief Executive Officer Elchin Ibadov and Nakkaş Holding Board Chairman Ramazan Ozturk.

