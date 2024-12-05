SOCAR partners with Japanese company to advance emission reduction, energy efficiency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), held a meeting with Seita Hagihar, President of Yokogawa Europe B.V. and Vice President of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, to discuss strategies for reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.

Photo: SOCAR press service

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between SOCAR and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, marking a significant step in expanding their collaboration, News.Az reports, citing the SOCAR press service. The MoU outlines a commitment to optimize production processes, enhance energy efficiency, promote decarbonization, reduce emissions, and harness digitalization.It also sets the stage for exploring potential joint projects in these critical areas.

