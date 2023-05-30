SOCAR President meets with Boston Consulting Group Managing Director

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Managing Director & Senior Partner of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Pattabi Seshadri, News.az reports.

Hailing the fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and BCG, Seshadri provided insight into the projects implemented by BCG, including the work done in the direction of development of the digital economy.

The SOCAR president told of the SOCAR's long-term corporate strategy, saying application of digital and innovative technologies in SOCAR enterprises is a priority in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the existing and potential opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy transition, decarbonization and digitalization.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

