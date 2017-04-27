SOCAR reconsiders construction of carbamide plant in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR may reconsider construction ofcarbamide plant in Georgia.

The statement came from head of the carbamide plant in Sumgayit, Khayal Jafarov, said at the 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"We postponed construction of carbamide plant in Georgia, but the project was not removed from the agenda and we may reconsider this issue in the future. We can construct that plant in Georgia. We are experienced in this field," APA cited Jafarov as saying.

According to him, 95% works have already been completed in Sumgayit carbamide plant.

News.Az

News.Az