SOCAR: Reports about acquiring a stake in Turkish media group are not true

SOCAR: Reports about acquiring a stake in Turkish media group are not true

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread in the Turkish media about the desire of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR to acquire a share in the Turkish Demiroren media group is not true, SOCAR told Trend.

“The information is not true. We have no such plans,” said the company.

Turkish media reported that allegedly SOCAR wants to acquire a stake in the Demiroren media group.

Reportedly, the sale of the Doğan media group, which was acquired by Demirören in 2018, is again on the agenda.

News.Az

News.Az