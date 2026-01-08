SOCAR, TotalEnergies explore joint energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Martina Opizzi, Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the implementation status of projects conducted jointly by SOCAR and TotalEnergies, including the measures taken toward the full-scale development of the Absheron gas condensate field, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's energy giant.

The parties also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest within the energy sector.

News.Az