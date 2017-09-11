SOCAR transfers to state budget made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred 133 million 782 thousand manats to the state budget in August 2017.

It is AZN 17 million 321 thousand (14,9%) more than the same period of 2016, according to AzVision.

For January-August 2017, SOCAR transferred AZN 1.48.348 billion to the State Budget that is AZN 142.946 million (15,8%) more than the payments for the same period of 2016.

Moreover, SOCAR transferred AZN 12,575,000 to the State Social Protection Fund in August 2017.

Company’s payment to the State Social Protection Fund amounted AZN 99 million 826 thousand in January-August, which is AZN 5 million 479 thousand (5,8%) more than the same period of 2016.

