SOCAR Turkey receives highest award in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Turkey (Turkish subsidiary of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR) has become a leader in the list of exporters of products, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The company received an award from the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association (IKMIB).

"SOCAR Dagitim ranked first in the "mineral fuel" category at the 2019 IKMIB Export Stars Award Ceremony, and STAR refinery ranked second," the message said.

“The export by SOCAR Turkey's subsidiaries Petkim Petrokimya Holding, STAR refinery and SOCAR Distribution company totaled more than $3 billion in 2019, and the company continues the export operations without interruptions, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has influenced the whole world,” Deputy Head of Refinery and Petrochemical Business Unit at SOCAR Turkey Riza Bozoklar said at the online award ceremony.

"I was very happy to accept this valuable invitation for participation in the ceremony from the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association on behalf of SOCAR Turkey, which symbolizes cooperation between the two fraternal countries - Azerbaijan and Turkey, and to receive these awards,” Bozoklar added.

“Our biggest goal is to preserve our contribution in the coming years,” deputy head added. “In this regard, I express gratitude to our Ministry of Trade and the management of the Association, which rewarded the success of our companies during the pandemic."

The ceremony was first held in an online format due to the pandemic.

News.Az

News.Az