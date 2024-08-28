SOCAR, Uniper SE explore expanded strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Germany’s Uniper SE are seeking to strengthen their strategic partnership across various energy sectors.

A meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Uniper SE Board Member and Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Poppinga addressed the potential for deepening collaboration, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani energy giant.The discussion focused on the successful execution of their agreement for the purchase and sale of natural gas from the Shah Deniz field.The two parties also explored opportunities to expand their cooperation in gas supply. Additionally, they considered potential joint efforts in energy transition, enhancing energy efficiency, and other mutually beneficial areas beyond the oil and gas industry.

