Social and economic integration of Karabakh Armenians is internal matter of Azerbaijan, says Assistant to Azerbaijani President

Social and economic integration of Karabakh Armenians is internal matter of Azerbaijan, says Assistant to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The social and economic integration of Karabakh Armenians is an internal matter of Azerbaijan,” said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in a media briefing hosted by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijan’s plan about social and economic integration is ready and it was prepared together with the relevant government agencies of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az