Social media magnifies fake news, top official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social media magnifies fake news. Artificial intelligence exacerbates this problem, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said.

He made the remark at a panel session titled “Infodemic and Fake News in the Virtual World”, held today within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) kicked off in the Turkish city of Antalya today.

The event will last until June 20. On the first day of the forum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made opening remarks.

The event is attended by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

News.Az