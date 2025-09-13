Solana and Cardano consolidate as market strategists tip viral altcoins like Remittix to 30x before January

Solana and Cardano consolidate as market strategists tip viral altcoins like Remittix to 30x before January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market has been quieter this week, with large-cap altcoins consolidating after months of volatility. Solana and Cardano prices show signs of stabilization, yet traders are increasingly scouting for new plays that might outperform.

One of the names drawing attention in this shift is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi-focused project that many strategists believe could be positioned for extraordinary gains before January.

Solana holds its ground amid broader market pause

Fundamentally, Solana appears to be in good shape as the network continues to attract developers who build new projects and innovate in the DeFi and NFT sectors, which are the bedrock of Solana’s ecosystem.

However, resistance points remain in focus. If Solana can clear the upper ranges that traders are watching, it could set up for another leg higher. Without a clear breakout, though, SOL may trade sideways in the weeks ahead

Cardano price shows lack of spark

Meanwhile, Cardano’s slower pace of development rollouts and fewer high-profile launches have weighed on sentiment. The project remains respected for its academic approach and cautious execution, but traders often look for immediate catalysts, which ADA has lacked recently.

As a result, Cardano’s price has mostly been stuck in consolidation. Many short-term traders sit on the sidelines, waiting for stronger signals before committing more capital to ADA.

Market attention turns to viral altcoins

While Solana and Cardano are consolidating, many traders are shifting their attention to smaller, fast-moving altcoins that could deliver outsized returns. This is where Remittix has entered the conversation. Here are a few reasons why Remittix is being tipped as a standout candidate in the coming months:

Strong narrative fit: PayFi offers something new compared to meme coins or DeFi clones in a market that craves fresh narratives.

Community energy: Online buzz has been growing, with more holders rallying around the project each week, especially as BitMart and LBank have announced the listings of the RTX token.

Speculative appeal: With major caps like Solana and Cardano moving slowly, capital often rotates into smaller caps chasing faster upside.

Presale success: Over $24.4M has been raised, and 650M tokens have been sold, with the current presale price at $0.1050.

Remittix is turning the PayFi sector on its head as it seeks to intelligently intersect payment infrastructure and decentralized finance. Several market strategists have floated projections suggesting Remittix could rally as much as 30x before January if momentum continues. That kind of forecast naturally grabs attention, especially among investors looking for the next breakout play.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az