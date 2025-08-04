Yandex metrika counter

Solana price prediction: Could SOL hit $300 this year? Experts say Remittix could deliver 50x returns

Solana is once again at the center of attention as bulls and bears battle it out near the $170 zone. While recent price action has tilted bearish, the bigger story might be what comes next. Rising DEX activity, bullish technical setups and renewed ETF chatter have sparked a fresh wave of Solana price prediction optimism. 

Meanwhile, early investors are quietly loading up on Remittix, a low-priced Ethereum-based token that has surged past $17.9 million in funding and is now pegged by experts as a potential 50x play.

Solana Price Prediction: Technical Signals Show Key Bounce Zone Forming

The latest Solana news confirms that the price has dropped below $170, triggering mixed reactions. For some, it’s a sign of weakness. But for others, the dip into the $165–$168 support band could mark a critical turning point.

Chartists are watching closely. The Tom DeMark Sequential just flashed a buy signal on the 4-hour chart, while a bullish harmonic pattern flagged by analyst Waleed Ahmed suggests a possible move toward $220 if SOL holds the $162–$165 reversal zone.

Adding fuel to the rally thesis, Solana’s on-chain volume surged to over $30 billion in the final week of July. This spike in DEX usage points to growing traction despite the short-term drop, reinforcing the case for a Solana price prediction targeting $200+ in Q3.

Remittix Tipped for 50x Gains After Crossing $17.8M Raised

While Solana wrestles with technical levels and macro sentiment, Remittix (RTX) is building quietly and quickly. The Ethereum-based PayFi token just crossed $17.9 million raised, with more than 577 million tokens already sold at $0.0895 each.

What makes Remittix different is its mission: global crypto payments made easy. With its beta crypto wallet launching this quarter, early users will soon get hands-on access to a tool designed for real-world crypto transactions.

Five Reasons Why Experts Are Watching Remittix

  • Over $17.9M raised with strong daily demand
  • Wallet beta release coming Q3 2025
  • Real payment utility for freelancers, businesses and global earners
  • Built on Ethereum with growing community traction
  • Positioned as a next-gen PayFi platform, not just hype

Backed by real funding, a clear use case and ongoing development, Remittix is quickly climbing the ranks of 2025’s most promising crypto tokens.


