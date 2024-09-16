Yandex metrika counter

Solana weekly price prediction: Can SOL hit $150 in coming days?

Solana (SOL) slightly recovered over the weekend but failed to breach the $140 mark, News.Az reports.

The asset has dipped 2.7% in the daily charts and 4.7% over the previous month. Despite the dip, SOL is up by 1.9% in the weekly charts and 0.1% in the 14-day charts.
The weekend rally was likely fuelled by Bitcoin’s (BTC) brief rise to the $60,000 level. The original cryptocurrency has since fallen to the mid-$58,000 mark. In this price prediction article, let’s explore how high SOL may go this week.

