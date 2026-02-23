Yandex metrika counter

Soldier killed in Armenia, two arrested
Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the killing of 19-year-old soldier Aram Khachatryan in Armenia.

Khachatryan was shot dead on February 21 in the Sevan district, News.Az reports, citing Prosecutor General’s Office.

During the investigation, law enforcement detained two suspects and filed a criminal case under Article 155, Part 1 of the Armenian Criminal Code (murder). Both individuals have been remanded in custody for one month.

Some reports suggest that the arrested suspects may be minors. Authorities continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

