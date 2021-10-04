Solidarity of NAM Member States demonstrated that we are able to mobilize against common enemies - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has made a speech at the opening session of the Inaugural Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Youth Network, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"I wish to welcome you all at the Inaugural Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Network. It is a distinct honor for Azerbaijan as the incumbent chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to initiate the establishment of this Network at this historic moment when we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our Movement.

As you are all aware, at the NAM Baku Summit in 2019, the heads of state and government of NAM Member States supported the establishment of NAM Youth Network for enabling the youth representatives of NAM Member States to exchange ideas, visions and perspectives on current challenges that they face in ensuring sustainable progress and to identify how these difficulties could be overcome through concerted and adequate responses of their States.

Proceeding from this understanding Azerbaijani Chairmanship has worked out the concept of NAM Youth Network which is expected to gradually transform to one of the most effective youth organizations at the global scale," Bayramov said.

Azerbaijani FM said that the world today was home to the largest generation of young people in history – 1.8 billion. Close to 90 percent of them live in developing countries, where the Member States of Non-Aligned Movement constitute an absolute majority.

"Connected to each other like never before, young people contribute to the resilience of their communities by proposing innovative solutions and driving social progress. At the same time, they continue to face multifaceted challenges, including, among others, access to quality education, healthcare, and decent work, forced displacement, different forms of discrimination and marginalization, all of which impede them to achieve their full potential. The way how young people navigate their way and overcome these challenges is critical for the progress of mankind. Youth development and youth engagement are essential elements of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well.

Azerbaijan believes that the formation of NAM Youth Network with solid structure and clear, result-oriented vision will enable the NAM youth community to address the youth development-related challenges more effectively and to convey the unified messages of NAM youth to the international community in a more systematic way," Azerbaijani FM stated.

Jeyhun Bayramov also added: "NAM Member States expect the Youth Network to represent the interests of NAM youth at different international fora, in close cooperation and partnership with relevant UN agencies and youth-related institutions, and to help raising awareness among the youth about the important mission that NAM is carrying in light of the growing challenges to peace and security.

As you all see, your mission is not less important and difficult than ours as official authorities of NAM Member States. Nevertheless, we trust you and are confident that acting in unity you will overcome all the challenges ahead of you and will operate the Network as much smooth and effective as possible."

"One of the chairmanship priorities of Azerbaijan to the Non-Aligned Movement is to promote the values of multilateralism in ensuring concerted and adequate response to the challenges of contemporary world. While assuming this significant and responsible capacity of NAM Chairmanship, Azerbaijan stated its resolute commitment to the promotion of multilateralism and Bandung Principles. Thus far, we spared no efforts to promote the very spirit of founding principles and importance of adherence to them.

Unprecedented and unexpected magnitude of challenges caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 was litmus test for effective multilateralism. Gladly, through its timely, united and effective responses in addressing the pandemic our Movement once again demonstrated its continued role and validity in multilateral realm.

In this very challenging times our ability to mobilize and put forward practical solutions received broad international recognition. World leaders and heads of reputable international organizations commended Movement’s exemplary and standout solidarity in face of the crisis. Our solidarity has demonstrated that despite fragmented approaches among NAM Member States on certain issues of global concern, we are able to mobilize against common enemies. Therefore, we are of the view that we need to explore more on potential other areas for further cementing our unity. NAM Youth Network, in this regard, will be an additional invaluable asset for our Movement.

Agenda of the Inaugural Meeting includes many important issues that are instrumental to lay the firm foundation of the NAM Youth Network. With your innovative thoughts and ideas, I am sure, you will produce an effective outcome at the end of these two days for setting up a Network corresponding to our expectations.

As you know, this year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of NAM. On 11-12 October 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia and Azerbaijan will co-organize a High-level Commemorative Event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of our Movement. Leaders of founding members of NAM, as well as foreign ministers of all NAM Member States have been invited to the event. The level of confirmed attendance is quite high and demonstrates the firm commitment of NAM Member States to the historical values and principles of the Movement.

It will be an excellent opportunity for the Member States to take stock of the joint achievements made in the past 60 years and reflect upon how we, the Member States, with shared vision and combined strength, should respond to the multifaceted and emerging challenges that we continue to face.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I recommend the Inaugural Meeting to work out the recommendations of NAM Youth Network for the Commemorative Event. I believe that such recommendations will be extremely useful and will constitute an excellent food for thought for the NAM Member States in designing their future policies. I wish you a very productive meeting and successful deliberations in the upcoming 2 days.

Given the restricted environment in organizing physical meetings due to Covid-19 pandemic we were obliged to organize this meeting on a virtual format. However, as soon as the circumstances allow we would be pleased to welcome you all in Azerbaijan.

Thank you for your attention," Azerbaijani FM said.

News.Az