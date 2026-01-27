Airstrike in Somalia kills al-Shabaab’s finance chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced on Tuesday that it had killed a senior al-Shabaab commander in an airstrike aimed at the terrorist group in the town of Kuunyo Barrow, located in the Lower Shabelle region.

The spy agency identified the terrorist as Abdullahi Hassan Abdi Cosoble, also known as "Abdullahi Wadaad," describing him as al-Shabaab’s chief finance officer, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

NISA said Wadaad was responsible for overseeing extortion and managing illicit funds extracted from Somali civilians.

The operation was carried out in coordination with Somalia’s international security partners, NISA said in a statement.

Abdullahi Wadaad also led the group’s so-called “taxation unit” in Lower Shabelle and Banaadir regions, and was “notorious” for abuses against traders and civilians, the statement read.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since July last year, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has stepped up operations against al-Shabaab.

The AU mission's mandate was renewed by the UN Security Council in December for another year, with a UK-backed resolution extending its authorization until Dec. 31, 2026.

