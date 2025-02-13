Somali president visits Azerbaijan’s commando military unit

The Somali delegation was accompanied by Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

After inspecting a new simulation tool presented by the Ministry of Defense Industry in the military unit's gym, the Somali delegation observed the sports training of military personnel.

The delegation visited two 25-meter-long shooting ranges designed for pistols, pneumatic weapons, and small-caliber rifles, as well as an indoor shooting range where shooting results are displayed on a monitor, and got acquainted with the conditions created here.

The Somali delegation got acquainted with the living conditions of servicemen, toured the soldier's dormitory, armory, warehouse, ideological workplace, and other administrative premises, as well as the canteen. They observed the formation of fully equipped special forces and watched activities in the Mountain commando hi-res and route reconnaissance.

Additionally, the delegation viewed an exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), weapons, vehicles, special equipment, and other combat equipment produced by the Ministry of Defense Industry, receiving detailed information about their tactical and technical characteristics.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged keepsakes.

Photo: AZERTAC

