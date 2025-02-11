Somalia's President begins official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 11, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Somali President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The Somali President was welcomed by Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

