Some French politicians fishing for ballots in Armenia instead of working for peace and stability - Nathalie Goulet

Sick and tired to see french politicians fishing for ballots in Armenia instead of working for peace and stability and reconciliation, Senator Natalie Goulet told News.Az.

She made the remark while commenting on the recent visit of French presidential candidate, chairman of the Île-de-France Regional Council Valerie Pecresse to Khankendi.

"I think that all the candidates which are being in Armenia are pushed by the lobbies. They aren’t helping peace at all they are playing against the regional interest for personal interest," she said.

"By the way, we never heard them during the last 30 years of occupation. Such a misunderstanding of the situation based on a Christian/Muslim societal war," Goulet noted.

Senator said she is very sorry for the unfair image given by France

According to Goulet, the most important is the real situation, not electoral agitation.

"Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" she concluded.

