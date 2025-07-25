+ ↺ − 16 px

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has emerged as a surprising transfer target for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC (LAFC), with the English Premier League side reportedly open to selling their South Korean star — provided a suitable offer is made.

While no formal bid has yet been submitted, LAFC have expressed a strong interest in acquiring the 33-year-old forward, who is currently in the final year of his contract at Spurs. The MLS club, seeking to fill the void left by former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud’s departure to Lille, is reportedly preparing an offer in the region of £15-20 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to be open to entering talks should a bid meet expectations, signalling a potential shift in the club’s stance toward the player who has become a legend at N17. Son has scored an impressive 173 goals in 454 appearances for Spurs and was instrumental in lifting the Europa League trophy in May — cementing his iconic status among the club’s supporters.

Despite this, the club’s commercial interests and fan engagement in Asia remain high priorities. Son is a major draw in the region, and Tottenham’s upcoming pre-season tour across Asia, which includes high-profile matches against Arsenal in Hong Kong and Newcastle in Seoul, will almost certainly proceed with him in the squad. The club has indicated that any absence of Son during these fixtures would likely lead to significant reductions in revenue.

Son himself is reportedly eager to participate in the tour and maintain his strong connection with fans in South Korea, where he is a national hero. However, once the tour concludes, the prospect of a transfer could gain urgency.

Thomas Frank, Tottenham’s current head coach, recently commented on the squad’s depth in attacking positions, with new additions such as Mohamed Kudus from West Ham and Mathys Tel’s permanent signing from Bayern Munich strengthening the options available. Frank’s remarks did little to quell speculation that Son could be allowed to leave before the end of the transfer window, particularly after a season where the captain’s form was considered below his usual high standards.

Notably, there has been no renewed interest from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League clubs this summer, despite previous enquiries in 2023, with Son reportedly not keen on a move there.

A transfer to LAFC aligns well with both footballing and personal factors. With the USA co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and LA boasting the largest Korean community outside South Korea, the move offers Son the chance to continue playing at a high level in a culturally familiar environment. The MLS club already features Hugo Lloris — Son’s predecessor as Tottenham captain — who joined 18 months ago, further strengthening the club’s appeal.

Currently, LAFC sit fifth in the Western Conference with games in hand, having recently participated in the FIFA Club World Cup. Should the transfer materialize, it would mark a significant new chapter in Son Heung-min’s illustrious career.

