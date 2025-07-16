Son of Azerbaijani diaspora head detained in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

Mutvali Shykhlinski, the son of the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia's Yekaterinburg city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mutvali Shykhlinski, the son of the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia's Yekaterinburg city, has been detained on alleged charges of violence against a government official.

“He [Mutvali Shykhlinski] has been detained; we have now received this information from the Investigative Committee,” Igor Putintsev, president of the Sverdlovsk Region Bar Association, said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Shykhlinski is a lawyer.

The joint press service of the courts of the Sverdlovsk Region reported that the Lenin District Court will consider a request for a preventive measure for Mutvali Shykhlinski today, July 16.

A source told the agency that a case has been opened against Shykhlinski under Part 1 of Article 318 (use of violence against a government official). According to Russian media reports, the young man caused injuries to a Rosgvardiya officer while attempting to evade law enforcement during his father’s arrest.

On July 1, Russian security forces, including the FSB and SOBR, conducted a raid near the Baku Plaza shopping center in Yekaterinburg, targeting Shahin Shykhlinski, head of the “Azerbaijan-Ural” diaspora organization, as part of a cold-case murder investigation from the early 2000s. During the operation, Mutvali Shykhlinski, driving a Mercedes with his father, allegedly attempted to escape in reverse, striking a Rosgvardiya officer and damaging a bystander’s Toyota Camry. Video footage showed security forces smashing the vehicle’s windows and dragging both men out.

Both Shahin and Mutvali Shykhlinski were briefly detained and interrogated on July 1, with Shahin questioned as a witness in the murder probe and both released shortly after.

News.Az