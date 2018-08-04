Son of former governor of Armenia's Syunik accused of evading military service

Son of former governor of Armenia's Syunik accused of evading military service

+ ↺ − 16 px

The son of the former governor of the Syunik region of Armenia, Surik Khachatryan, 22-year-old Trdat Khachatryan is currently being examined in one of the psychiatric clinics.

The "Azatutyun" radio reported quoting the press service of the Investigation Committee of Armenia.

According to the information received, Trdat Khachatryan is charged with forgery of documents with the purpose of evading military service.

News.Az

News.Az