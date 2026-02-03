Son of Norway's crown princess arrested on new allegations ahead of rape trial

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of causing bodily harm, using a knife, and breaching a restraining order. Police said that, in light of the latest accusations, they will ask a judge to approve keeping Hoiby in custody for up to four weeks, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Hoiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, had previously been free while awaiting trial on four counts of rape, along with allegations of domestic violence, assault, drug possession and other offenses.

The new allegations could add to the 38 charges he already faces. These include rape, abuse in a close relationship involving one former partner, acts of violence against another individual, and the transportation of 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds) of cannabis. He is also accused of making death threats and committing traffic violations.

Hoiby is scheduled to appear before an Oslo court today to face the existing charges. His lawyer has declined to comment on the latest accusations.

According to his lawyer, Hoiby denies criminal guilt in relation to the rape and domestic violence charges, though he has admitted to some lesser offenses. He is expected to provide a detailed explanation during court proceedings.

The trial is scheduled to continue until March 19.

Hoiby has been under scrutiny since 2024, when police named him as a suspect of physical assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

In a statement to the media at the time, Hoiby admitted to causing bodily harm to the woman while he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, and to damaging her apartment, saying he regretted his acts.

Hoiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, and the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon.

He is outside the line of royal succession, and has no title.

Last week, the crown prince said the royal house does not intend to comment during the proceedings.

The trial is opening just as Hoiby's mother faces renewed scrutiny over her contacts with Jeffrey Epstein following the latest release of documents in the US.