Norway’s crown princess' son faces new charges after rape accusations

The son of Norway's crown princess, who is set to stand trial in February for the alleged rape of four women, has been charged with additional crimes, including a "serious narcotics offense," prosecutors announced on Monday.

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from another relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, was charged on Aug. 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends, News.Az reports, citing CBS news.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said in a statement sent to AFP that an additional indictment had been issued on Monday against Hoiby, 29, covering a total of six counts.

One was a "serious narcotics offence" dating from one incident in 2020 "involving 3.5 kilos of marijuana." Hoiby has admitted to the crime, Henriksbo said.

Hoiby's lawyer Ellen Holager Andenaes told Norwegian news agency NTB her client had "on one occasion transported marijuana from A to B without earning a penny."

Two of the counts concerned restraining order violations, while three others were traffic violations for driving a motorcycle at high speed, Henriksbo said.

"The additional indictment will now be sent to the Oslo district court for consideration during the main hearing, which begins on February 3," he said.

Hoiby was arrested on Aug. 4, 2024, suspected of having assaulted his then-girlfriend.

Hoiby denies the most serious charges against him, but he plans to plead guilty to some lesser charges, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told the Reuters news agency last year.

"He does not agree with the claims regarding rape and domestic violence," Sekulic told Reuters.

In a public statement 10 days after his August 2024 arrest, Hoiby said he had acted "under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument," having suffered from "mental troubles" and struggling "for a long time with substance abuse."

The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began.

It is the biggest scandal to hit the Norwegian royal family.

Hoiby was raised by the royal couple alongside his step-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, aged 21 and 19.

Unlike them, he has no official public role.

The trial will take place in Oslo district court from Feb. 3 until March 13.

