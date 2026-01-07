Sony Honda Mobility to launch EV sales in Japan next year

The announcement comes as both domestic and overseas automakers continue to roll out electric vehicles in Japan, News.Az reports, citing NHK World.

According to the company, customer deliveries of a sedan-type EV produced in the United States will start this year in California, with deliveries in Japan scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

The vehicle is planned to feature an AI-powered agent capable of conversing with drivers and suggesting destinations based on individual preferences. In addition to advanced driver assistance systems, the company aims to introduce new forms of in-car entertainment, including back-seat gaming and animation features.

Company President Izumi Kawanishi made the remarks at a news conference held ahead of the opening of CES in Las Vegas, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions. Kawanishi said advances in artificial intelligence are enabling user experiences and interactive communication far beyond what has previously been available, adding that the company intends to place AI at the center of the evolution of mobility.

Japanese automakers such as Toyota, Nissan, and Suzuki have already launched electric vehicles in the domestic market, including models with incremental upgrades. Meanwhile, China’s BYD has announced plans to begin selling a light electric vehicle in Japan, further intensifying competition.