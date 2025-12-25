Toyota global production drops 5.5% in November

+ ↺ − 16 px



Toyota Motor Corp. reported Thursday that its global production fell 5.5 percent in November to 821,723 units compared with the same period last year, marking the first decline in six months.

Production overseas decreased 3.4 percent to 563,546 vehicles, while domestic output in Japan dropped 9.7 percent to 258,177 units, the automaker said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In contrast, U.S. production rose 9.0 percent to 107,953 units, driven by strong demand for hybrid vehicles despite higher tariffs.

Toyota’s worldwide sales also declined for the first time in 11 months, falling 2.2 percent to 900,011 vehicles. Overseas sales slipped 2.6 percent to 769,789 units, while sales in Japan dipped slightly by 0.2 percent to 130,222 units.

News.Az