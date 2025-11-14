South Africa allows 153 Palestinians to disembark after 12-hour plane ordeal

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa has allowed 153 Palestinian passengers to leave a chartered plane after being held on board for nearly 12 hours at OR Tambo International Airport. Authorities initially denied entry because the passengers’ passports lacked departure stamps and they had not provided accommodation details.

The passengers were permitted to disembark after the humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers guaranteed to provide lodging during their stay. Of the 153, 130 entered South Africa, while 23 transferred to other destinations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

This was the second chartered flight of Palestinians arriving in South Africa in recent weeks. Many passengers reported being ordered by Israeli authorities to leave belongings behind before boarding. The incident sparked public outrage in South Africa, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Humanitarian groups are now stepping in to provide additional support to the visitors, who have endured years of conflict in Gaza.

News.Az