South Africa arrests Kenyans working on US refugee cases

South African authorities have arrested seven Kenyan nationals who were illegally working on U.S. refugee applications, the government said Wednesday, and will deport them. The move may further strain U.S.–South Africa relations.

The detained Kenyans had entered South Africa on tourist visas but worked at processing centers for a U.S. refugee resettlement program aimed at bringing thousands of white South Africans to the United States. South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs said visa applications for Kenyan nationals to perform this work had previously been denied, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Two U.S. government employees were briefly detained but released, and no U.S. officials were formally arrested. South Africa’s government stressed that foreign involvement in undocumented work raises serious diplomatic concerns and has begun talks with both the U.S. and Kenya.

The U.S. State Department said interference in its refugee operations is “unacceptable” and is seeking clarification from South Africa. Kenya’s foreign ministry is reviewing the situation.

