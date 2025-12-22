South Africa sees modest economic improvement in 2025: business leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa saw modest economic improvement in 2025, alongside signs of rising investor confidence, according to a business leader from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Recent developments, including the successful hosting of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, have contributed to a more positive outlook for the country, said SACCI Chief Executive Officer Alan Mukoki.

"We have seen some improvement in economic performance; inflation has come under better control, and investment activity has shown signs of recovery. South Africa's removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list has also improved the country's investment appeal," Mukoki told Xinhua on Monday.

Earlier, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that South Africa's economic prospects are also shaped by global developments, with the delayed effects of the unilateral tariffs imposed by the United States, coupled with rising protectionism, posing future risks to global productivity and price stability.

"Domestically, we forecast real GDP growth of 1.2 percent for 2025," Godongwana said, adding that real GDP growth is expected to average 1.8 percent between 2026 and 2028.

