Omani delegation tours SME House in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion visited the Baku SME House on Monday to learn about its operations and activities.

Representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Baku SME House presented Azerbaijan’s SME House model, outlining the range of G2B and B2B services provided to entrepreneurs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The SME House model has already attracted interest from a number of countries, and cooperation agreements have been signed with KOBIA to study and apply Azerbaijan’s experience in this field.

News.Az