South Africa’s police minister suspended amid organised crime allegations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after serious allegations emerged linking him to organised crime and interference in high-profile investigations.

In a nationally televised address on Sunday, Ramaphosa announced that Mchunu would take an immediate "leave of absence" and that a judicial commission, led by Deputy Chief Justice, would probe the accusations. The president described the claims as threats to national security and the country’s constitutional order, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Law professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed interim police minister.

Mchunu, 67, has denied all allegations, saying he is "ready to respond" and pledging full cooperation. He also stated, “Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to.”

The claims were brought forward by KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial police chief, Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He accused Mchunu of receiving financial backing from controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala, arrested in May for attempted murder, to support his political ambitions.

Gen Mkhwanazi also alleged that Mchunu orchestrated the disbandment of a task force investigating political killings and corruption in KwaZulu-Natal, and removed 121 case files without authorization, five of which reportedly had pending arrests.

Mchunu, a senior figure in the ruling ANC, was seen as a potential candidate for party leadership in 2027. His suspension marks a major political development as Ramaphosa faces growing pressure to tackle corruption within government ranks.

News.Az