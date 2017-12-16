South America's prestigious news portals post article about BTK pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

An article on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway has been published on South America's prestigious news portals.

An article by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Argentina and Paraguay Rashad Aslanov has been posted on Argentina's Telam and Paraguay's IP news portals. The article provided detailed information on the technical parameters and activity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and highlighted the importance of this project in various planes at the regional and international levels.

It is reported that this strategic project not only contributes to the transit potential of the countries in the region, but also promotes the strengthening of their economies and independence. Thus, commodity turnover and passenger transportation services between Asia and Europe will be safer and longer-term through the current rail via Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

It is noted in the article that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in Eurasia is a project that rebuilds the ancient Silk Road and meets modern requirements. Thus, the current railway line will simultaneously facilitate the access of many Central Asian countries to European and world markets. It is said that the volume of cargo and passenger transportations in both directions will increase further and that the project will be more effective in terms of future economy and tourism.

The article says the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project became possible due to the joint efforts of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, and notes that it is a global project. It is noted that the railway will play an important role in ensuring regional stability, tranquility and security, and the new transport corridor linking the European Union with Central Asia through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey creates a faster, more efficient and secure link in both directions.

News.Az

