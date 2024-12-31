South Carolina vs. Illinois: Who Will prevail in the 2024 citrus bowl showdown?

The highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Bowl will feature a showdown between the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, December 31.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with South Carolina entering as a 9-point favorite. This matchup promises high stakes, with both teams looking to end their seasons on a high note, News.Az reports citing cbssports. The Gamecocks, led by head coach Shane Beamer, boast a 9-3 record and are on a six-game winning streak, including a narrow 17-14 victory over No. 12 Clemson in their regular-season finale. Despite the absence of key players Raheim Sanders and Kyle Kennard, South Carolina’s roster remains formidable. Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been a standout, showcasing a strong finish to his season with multiple 300-yard games and a 16-touchdown tally over the last five games.Defensively, South Carolina ranks among the nation’s best, allowing only 18.4 points per game and holding opponents to just 4.9 yards per play. This elite defense will look to stifle an Illinois offense that has been heating up in recent weeks.The Fighting Illini, under head coach Bret Bielema, have also achieved a 9-3 record, marking their best season since 2007. Illinois secured its spot in the Citrus Bowl with a strong finish, including a 38-28 win over Northwestern. While they’ll miss leading receiver Pat Bryant, the Illini have demonstrated versatility on offense. Junior quarterback Luke Altmyer and running back Aidan Laughery provide dynamic options, with Laughery recently rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns.Illinois has been particularly effective as an underdog, covering the spread in five of seven games this season. Their ability to adapt and score in different ways makes them a credible threat to South Carolina’s defense.The over/under for the game is set at 50 points, and SportsLine’s advanced model leans under on the total. The model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has been remarkably accurate, delivering a significant return on spread picks since its inception. For this matchup, it also predicts a point-spread winner with over 60% confidence.Fans and bettors can catch the game live on FuboTV (free trial available). For expert predictions and betting tips, visit SportsLine to see the model’s full analysis.Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting clash between two of college football’s rising programs. Will South Carolina’s defense dominate, or can Illinois pull off an upset? All eyes will be on Orlando this New Year’s Eve.

