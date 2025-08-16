South Korea and India pledge to enhance bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held discussions with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Saturday in New Delhi, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Cho, currently visiting India, met with Jaishankar earlier in the day to explore ways to advance bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, especially on economic security, supply chains, core technologies and the defense industry, News.Az reports citing Yonhap news.

Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he "held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime and people to people exchanges as well as new opportunities in artificial intelligence, clean energy and defence."

The ministers agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a new level, commemorating the decadelong special strategic partnership, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, Cho also requested special support for Korean companies operating in India.

News.Az