South Korea eases visa regime for Georgian citizens

The Embassy of Georgia to the Republic of Korea has welcomed the decision of the Korean government to ease the visa regime for the citizens of Georgia holding the ordinary passports.

The citizens of Georgia will obtain a multiple-entry Korean visa, valid for 1-5 years and it will be issued for the persons having higher education and representatives of the various spheres like private sector, heath and etc.,” the Georgian Embassy to Korea reported.

The embassy stated that the decision came as a result of the intensive cooperation carried out in recent period with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Immigration Office.

