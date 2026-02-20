South Korea ex-president Yoon apologises after life term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has apologised to the public after a Seoul court sentenced him to life in prison over his brief declaration of martial law in December 2024.

In a statement released Friday through his lawyers, Yoon expressed regret for the “frustration and hardship” caused by the move but maintained that his intentions were sincere and aimed at protecting the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the life sentence a day earlier, finding Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection by attempting to subvert the constitutional order. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, though South Korea has not carried out an execution since 1997.

Yoon, a former prosecutor, rejected the ruling and described the verdict as politically motivated. He argued that his decision to impose martial law fell within presidential authority and was meant to warn the nation about what he called obstruction by opposition parties.

His lawyers said the apology statement does not mean he will abandon an appeal. However, Yoon questioned whether the judicial process could be impartial, telling supporters to “unite and rise.”

The martial law order lasted roughly six hours before lawmakers voted it down, but the move triggered nationwide protests and marked a dramatic turning point in Yoon’s presidency.

The court concluded that Yoon ordered troops to move toward parliament and detain political opponents, actions it said amounted to an attempt to undermine constitutional governance.

