South Korea, Italy boost cooperation on AI and chips

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace and critical minerals during talks in Seoul on Monday.

South Korea — a global semiconductor leader — signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy to support chip industry collaboration, including AI-related projects, according to the Blue House, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both leaders also committed to strengthening joint research, cultural and tourism exchanges, and building more resilient critical mineral supply chains. They reaffirmed support for Korean Peninsula denuclearisation.

Italy is among South Korea’s top EU trading partners. Meloni’s visit marks the first South Korean stop by an Italian leader in 19 years and she invited Lee for a state visit to Italy later this year.

