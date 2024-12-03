South Korea martial law: Clashes erupt between protesters and police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protesters in South Korea clashed with police outside the National Assembly following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, News.az reports citing foreign media .

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the imposition of "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, alleging that the opposition party was exerting control over parliament, expressing support for North Korea, and conducting activities that weaken the government.The protests erupted after the president announced the controversial move, with angry demonstrators gathering in large numbers to voice their opposition to the government's decision.A line of police officers is stationed at the entrance gate to the building, which has been locked.Additional footage shared on social shows people chanting "open the door" and confronting police, saying, "You are going to regret this. This is a sin that will go down in history."Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing, vowing to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.""To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address.Lee Jae-myung, the head of South Korea's opposition Democratic Party, has described the proclamation of martial law as unconstitutional, according to the Yonhap News Agency.South Korea is focused on the security threats from North Korea, which has allied itself with Russia. Pyongyang has deployed troops to support Moscow's forces in their conflict with Ukraine.The White House National Security Council issued this statement: "The administration is in contact with the R.O.K. government and is monitoring the situation closely."Martial law refers to the temporary governance by military authorities during emergencies when civilian authorities are deemed unable to operate effectively.This usually happens during extreme circumstances such as war, natural disasters, civil unrest, or political instability. Its enforcement can have significant legal consequences, including the suspension of standard civil rights and the imposition of military law.President Yoon did not reference any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, choosing instead to target his domestic political adversaries.He has faced persistent opposition from the National Assembly controlled by rival parties since his inauguration in May 2022 and described the declaration as essential for upholding the nation's constitutional order.The move comes just a month after the liberal opposition, supported by the Democratic Party of Korea, accused Yoon of plotting to impose martial law as a strategy to evade impeachment over alleged abuse of power, which he has denied.

News.Az