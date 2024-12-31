South Korea records new case of avian influenza at egg farm

South Korea has confirmed its 19th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at an egg farm in North Chungcheong Province, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The latest case was detected at a layer hen farm in Eumseong county, about 90 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The owner of the farm made the initial report on an increase in deaths among the livestock.This raises the number of such AI cases to 19 for the winter season this year.Authorities have contained the area and decided to cull some 44,000 chickens raised at the farm.They also plan to carry out inspections at eight other farms owned by the same agricultural company, and some 55 other poultry farms within the affected farm's quarantine zone.

